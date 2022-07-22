Advertisement

Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life

Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has found lottery luck for a second time.

WGGB reports Kevin Miller will be paid $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after cashing a winning ticket while playing the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Miller’s ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Feb. 18.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Miller claimed his prize this week at lottery headquarters.

Teja said Miller is no stranger to lottery winnings as he previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a Cadillac Riches scratch ticket.

Lottery officials said the store, Food City, that sold Miller his Lucky for Life winning ticket would receive a $5,000 bonus, and it was also the same location where he purchased his 2016 winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

Latest News

In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer
Topeka teen pleads guilty to murder of friend's mother
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy