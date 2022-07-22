Advertisement

Lawrence Police to search for impaired drivers Friday

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department will keep an extra eye out for drivers who may be impaired by alcohol or drugs on Friday.

On Friday, July 22, the Lawrence Police Department says extra officers will be on the streets for a DUI Saturation Patrol throughout the city limits.

LPD said the specialized patrol detail was funded through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and will put extra officers in the field to look for drivers who show signs of impaired driving - as well as other traffic violations.

If stopped for a traffic violation, LPD said officers will perform a field sobriety test on drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug consumption and appropriate actions will be taken.

In the past decade, the Department noted there have been 183 fatality crashes and 3,043 injury crashes in the Sunflower State that involved alcohol. It said the danger is not absent in the Lawrence community. Since the beginning of 2022, it said local agencies have investigated four fatality crashes that have involved drugs or alcohol.

LPD indicated the purpose of the patrol is to encourage residents to designate a sober driver and reduce the risk of DUI crashes by taking impaired drivers of the streets.

LPD said it also urges residents to buckle up, every trip, every time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

FILE
Good samaritan helps woman out of Kansas River after car leaves bridge
FILE - (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)
Silver Lake Police open multi-state investigation after mail fraud reported
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Christopher Hahn
Arrest just reported to RCPD months after Topeka man jailed for threats