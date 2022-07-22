Lawrence Police to search for impaired drivers Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department will keep an extra eye out for drivers who may be impaired by alcohol or drugs on Friday.

On Friday, July 22, the Lawrence Police Department says extra officers will be on the streets for a DUI Saturation Patrol throughout the city limits.

LPD said the specialized patrol detail was funded through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and will put extra officers in the field to look for drivers who show signs of impaired driving - as well as other traffic violations.

If stopped for a traffic violation, LPD said officers will perform a field sobriety test on drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug consumption and appropriate actions will be taken.

In the past decade, the Department noted there have been 183 fatality crashes and 3,043 injury crashes in the Sunflower State that involved alcohol. It said the danger is not absent in the Lawrence community. Since the beginning of 2022, it said local agencies have investigated four fatality crashes that have involved drugs or alcohol.

LPD indicated the purpose of the patrol is to encourage residents to designate a sober driver and reduce the risk of DUI crashes by taking impaired drivers of the streets.

LPD said it also urges residents to buckle up, every trip, every time.

