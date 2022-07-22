Invasion of Japanese beetles wreaking havoc on Topeka-area plants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people have fond memories of the Beatles Invasion in the 1960s, when the British rock ‘n’ roll group helped usher in a whole new style of music to the United States.

But another kind of Beetles Invasion is sweeping across the Topeka area this summer, and this one isn’t quite as popular as the one from 60 years ago with John, Paul, George and Ringo.

This new invasion has to do with a tiny insect known as the Japanese beetle, and though it is small, it is causing big problems across the Topeka area as it is decimating bushes, shrubs and trees.

“The last month or so, they’ve been emerging,” said Katherine Miller, of the Shawnee County Extension Office. “We’re getting a lot of response-line questions at the extension office.”

Miller said the bugs “kind of eat through your leaves,” resulting in a “skeletonized, lacey-looking leaf.”

The Shawnee County location of the Kansas State University Research and Extension Office, located at 1740 S.W. Western, has a variety of resources available for people who are trying to eradicate the Japanese beetles from their plants.

While some people have resorted to using Japanese beetle traps, Miller said the Shawnee County Extension Office actually discourages that practice.

“Control-wise, we suggest that you can go off and pick off the bugs and put them in an alcohol-and-water solution or a soapy-water solution,” she said, “and that will take care of them.”

Miller said some insecticides also have proven to be effective in combatting the Japanese beetles.

Among the products suggested by the Kansas State University horticulture and entomology department include Ortho Bug-B-Gon Lawn and Landscape Insect Killer; GardenTech Sevin 5% Dust Ready-To-Use; Captain Jack’s Neem Oil Ready-To-Use; Spectracide Triazicide Insect Killer for Lawns and Landscapes; and BioAdvanced All-in-One Rose and Flower Care.

“We don’t suggest using the traps for the Japanese beetles, because they actually use a pheromone in the traps, so it does attract them,” Miller said. “But you’re attracting more than what originally were in your yard. You’re also attracting from your neighbor’s yard and the general area. It’s bringing in all of ‘em, so that’s why you’re getting so many in the traps.”

The Topeka area is far from the only location in the United States dealing with the Japanese beetle. Many other areas also report problems with this insect, which first was reported in the United States in 1916 in Riverton, N.J.

Since that time, the Japanese beetle is found in nearly every state east of the Mississippi River. It also is found in many states west of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.