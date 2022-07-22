Advertisement

Improvements to soon be made on Gage Park mini-train tracks

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Improvements to the Gage Park train tracks will soon be in the works.

On Thursday, July 21, the Shawnee Co. Commission approved a bid for nearly $129,000 for rail works track services to make repairs and improvements to the tracks, ties and culverts.

It is unclear when the work will begin. While the train’s season ends in the fall, Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation’s Mike Mclaughlin told 13 NEWS he is unsure whether repairs can be made right away or if some design work must first be done.

SCP+R said it aims to make the repairs during the off-season.

Back in May, Commissioners approved $650,000 to purchase a new battery-operated train. It is expected to be delivered in March of April 2023.

