Good samaritan helps woman out of Kansas River after car leaves bridge

Car pulled out of water near Lawrence after 3.5 hours
FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It took Douglas Co. authorities about 3.5 hours to remove an empty car from the Kansas River after a woman was helped out of the water by a good samaritan.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, officers were called to the Kansas River Bridge with reports of a car in the water.

When officers arrived, they said they found a distraught woman who had been helped from the river by a good samaritan. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a thorough search of the river, LPD said members of the Douglas Co. Underwater Search and Recovery Team were able to remove the empty car from the river. The scene was cleared around 1 p.m.

