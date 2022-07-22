Friday forecast: Getting hotter today/tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat we had yesterday will continue and even get hotter today and tomorrow with highs 98-105 and heat indices 100-110. A cold front will start to move through Sunday bringing relief but also be the focus for next week’s weather pattern as the front will stall in the area.

Taking Action:

The extreme heat continues for all of northeast KS for 2 days: Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here Some areas may get rain on Sunday as a cold front pushes through. It won’t be heavy rain and lightning will be the only threat. The front Sunday will be the focus for next week’s weather pattern including how warm it will get and how widespread and heavy the rain will be so this will need to be taken on a day by day basis next week. Any outdoor plans you have, keep them as any heavier rain does look to occur at night but be ready to alter plans next week if the forecast changes.

If you’re wondering how much rain we might get with all the chances Sunday into next week, models differ on that with one model indicating 0.10″-0.50″ while the other one is more in the 0.50″-2″ so this goes to show you, checking back in daily for updates especially starting Sunday and everyday next week will be key because forecast confidence at this time is low. Confidence is high that triple digit heat (other than possibly Tuesday) will not occur next week.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise sunny. Highs 98-102. Winds SW/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds at times. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs 99-105. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index up to 110°.

Sunday: Scattered showers with a few t-storms mainly north of I-70 and highs ranging anywhere from the mid-upper 80s near the Nebraska border to around 100° near I-35. The location of the cold front and how much clouds and rain there is will determine specific highs at other locations. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

The general trend is for more seasonal highs Monday for all of northeast KS before a quick warm up Tuesday but starting to cool back down for the 2nd half of the work week. Again rain chances will depend on the front. As for next weekend models differ on if temperatures remain near seasonal or start to heat back up.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.