Advertisement

One injured in Emporia shooting

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life threatening injuries Friday morning.

Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza Dr. around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was located injured and taken to Newman Regional Hospital for treatment. Officials say several shots were fired in the incident.

No other information, including the victim’s name is being release.

Emporia Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Emporia Police Dept. at (620) 343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Slightly hotter Saturday, cooler for most on Sunday
The heat continues
Back-to-school physical sets stage for classroom success
Emporia school board votes against closing school amidst staffing crisis
Departure rocks Evergy Plaza at Envista's Eats & Beats summer event series.
More Eats & Beats