One injured in Emporia shooting

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life threatening injuries Friday morning.

Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza Dr. around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was located injured and taken to Newman Regional Hospital for treatment. Officials say several shots were fired in the incident.

No other information, including the victim’s name is being release.

Emporia Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Emporia Police Dept. at (620) 343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.

