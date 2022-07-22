Did someone say rain, 80s next week?

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Someone did say it, yes, but we are going to cook between now and then. Temperatures Saturday will be hot in the low 100s with heat index approaching 110 in some areas. Saturday will also be windy with south winds between 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is some concern for wildfire danger in Central and Southwest Kansas Saturday, so be sure and use extra caution if burning/causing sparks.

Tonight: Few clouds at times. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds S 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 100s. Winds S at 10 to 20, gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index up to 110°.

Sunday: Scattered showers with a few t-storms mainly north of I-70 and highs ranging anywhere from the mid-upper 80s near the Nebraska border to around 100° near I-35. The location of the cold front and how much cloud cover and rain there is will determine specific highs at other locations. Winds SW becoming N at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next significant rain is Sunday night with a strong cold front creeping into northern Kansas in the afternoon/evening. Scattered rain and storms will likely stay north of I-70 for our friends in northern Kansas. Cooler temperatures will also stay to the north with 80s likely in northern Kansas Sunday afternoon while 90s and even 100s are possible south of I-70. With the exception of Tuesday (it’ll be close) we are done with triple digit heat after Sunday for awhile.

Off and on rain chances linger through Wednesday next week and rainfall amounts right now vary greatly from model to model. On the lower end we may end up with 0.10″ - 0.50″ through Wednesday and on the higher end we may see between 1″-2″. Of course, the second outcome would be preferable but we will take whatever we can get. Either way, we are finally getting some good news!

Taking Action:

Extreme heat continues Saturday areawide before a front cuts Northeast Kansas in half Sunday afternoon. Follow heat safety. Additional heat safety tips here Some areas may get rain on Sunday as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting heavy rain, but lightning may become a threat. The front Sunday will be the focus for next week’s weather pattern including how warm it will get and how widespread and heavy the rain will be so this will need to be taken on a day by day basis next week. Any outdoor plans you have, keep them as any heavier rain does look to occur at night but be ready to alter plans next week if the forecast changes.

