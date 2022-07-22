DA’s office awaits forensic reports for fatal TPD officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office is waiting for two forensic reports before charges can be made in the recent fatal Topeka Police Department officer-involved shooting.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday, July 21, agents presented their findings related to the June 24 officer-involved shooting to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay’s office.

The KBI said DA Kagay will now need time to review those findings and apply what happened to state laws before charging decisions are announced.

Kagay said his office is currently waiting on two forensic reports before a complete review of the case can be conducted.

Around 9 p.m. on June 24, the KBI indicated that officials with the Topeka Police Department were called to the Amtrak Station at 410 SE Holiday St. with reports of a man, later identified as Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka, who possibly had a weapon in his hands. An employee who saw the man reported locking their vehicle and driving away before dialing 911.

When TPD officers arrived at the scene, they reported they found Kelley and attempted to deescalate the situation with peaceful resolutions. However, the situation escalated when officers attempted to get Kelley to drop the knife in his hands as he continued to cut himself several times. When he stood up, he allegedly charged officers with said knife.

This is when TPD reportedly fired several fire rounds, hitting and ultimately killing Kelley.

TPD said officers immediately attempted to help Kelley and rushed him to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

