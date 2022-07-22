Children treated to ‘Mad Science’ program Friday at Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children may not have known it when they arrived at the Shawnee County Fair on Friday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Centere, but they were about to get a science lesson.

Only this one didn’t entail sitting behind a desk and looking into a book.

Rather, this was a “hands-on” project led by Kathy Smythe, of the Shawnee-based Mad Science of Kansas City organization.

Smythe, also known as “Kinetic Kathy,” showed students the various reactions when dry ice came into contact with substances including hot water and soap.

Careful not to let the children touch the dry ice -- which she said was 109 degrees below zero -- Smythe nonetheless let the youngsters get close to the dry ice as smoke and bubbles came out of it.

Smythe poured bubbles from a flask into the children’s hands The bubbles just as quickly disappeared

“Our main goal is to inspire them to want to learn more and more about science, and have a good time with it,” Smythe said. “We want to be the spark that ignites them to go further in life.”

Among the youngsters who were on hand for the 10:30 a.m. show were Rose Jury and James Jury, of Topeka.

“I liked how the bubbles just fell in my hands,” Rose said, “and they just slowly disappeared.”

James Jury said he was enjoying the fair, particularly seeing some of the animals in the Domer Livestock Arena, where he said he got to feed a donkey.

“I think it is really cool,” James said, “and I really want to go back next year.”

Activities will continue Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.shawneecountyfairtopeka.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.