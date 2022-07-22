Advertisement

Carbondale Police honor lifeguard credited with saving children’s lives

Carbondale Police honor Olivia Truelson, a local lifeguard, with the Citizens Life Saving Award...
Carbondale Police honor Olivia Truelson, a local lifeguard, with the Citizens Life Saving Award on July 18, 2022.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police honored a local lifeguard on Monday after she saved the lives of two children at the pool.

On Monday, July 18, the Carbondale Police Department says Chief Seals presented a Citizens Life Saving Award to Olivia Truelson.

“We are so proud of Olivia and her quick action and use of her training in a high-stress situation,” Carbondale Police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

As a lifeguard at the Carbondale pool, CPD said Truelson is credited with saving two lives this summer after she rescued two children in the diving area of the pool.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

Latest News

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions during an interview in his office in...
Court: Kansas election chief’s software change violated law
Friday afternoon forecast update
FILE
Improvements to soon be made on Gage Park mini-train tracks
Colton D. Grove, 31
Bond set at $75K for man accused of child sex crimes, stalking