Carbondale Police honor lifeguard credited with saving children’s lives

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police honored a local lifeguard on Monday after she saved the lives of two children at the pool.

On Monday, July 18, the Carbondale Police Department says Chief Seals presented a Citizens Life Saving Award to Olivia Truelson.

“We are so proud of Olivia and her quick action and use of her training in a high-stress situation,” Carbondale Police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

As a lifeguard at the Carbondale pool, CPD said Truelson is credited with saving two lives this summer after she rescued two children in the diving area of the pool.

