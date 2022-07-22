Advertisement

Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars

Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey (bottom left), Randy Glander (bottom center) and Tristan Morris (bottom right).(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Hiawatha residents and one Topeka man were arrested in a Brown Co. raid on Thursday night.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, two search warrants were served simultaneously at 711 and 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha.

The Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force, the Hiawatha Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Brown Co. Attorney worked together to make six successful arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that hours of casework, preparation and planning, as well as the public’s concerns, were put into the investigation.

Officials indicated the following were booked into the Brown Co. Jail:

  • Derek Frakes, 36, of Hiawatha - Distribution of meth, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kimberly Wagner, 56, of Hiawatha - Possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Steven Schler, 65, of Hiawatha - Possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Morton Alfrey, 61, of Hiawatha - Possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Randy Glander, 54, of Hiawatha - Possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Tristan Morris, 25, of Topeka - A misdemeanor $200 failure to appear warrant out of Horton and a felony probation violation warrant out of Jackson Co.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said he would like to thank Brown Co. residents and law enforcement agencies who made the case possible.

Items seized during a raid in Hiawatha on July 21, 2022.
Items seized during a raid in Hiawatha on July 21, 2022.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

