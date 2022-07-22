Advertisement

Brick laid in Gage memorial in honor of Topeka Navy veteran

Ed Stadler (left) looking at the brick which be laid in his honor at the Gage Park All War...
Ed Stadler (left) looking at the brick which be laid in his honor at the Gage Park All War Memorial(WIBW)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A brick was laid in the Gage Park All War Memorial in honor of a Topeka veteran on Thursday.

U.S. Navy veteran Ed Stadler served between 1955 and 1958, including time working on Operation Hardtack One.

The operation included months of nuclear launch testing throughout 1958.

Thanks to his family, Stadler’s legacy is now marked in stone with a brick donning his name and service dates placed in the memorial at Gage Park.

