Bond set at $75K for man accused of child sex crimes, stalking

REPUBLIC CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Bond has been set at $75K for a Republic Co. man accused of child sex crimes and stalking.

On Thursday, July 21, the Republic Co. Sheriff’s Office says Colton D. Grove, 31, was arrested and booked into the Republic Co. Jail for Indecent Liberties with a Child, Indecent Solicitation of a Child and Stalking.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said Grove appeared before the Republic Co. District Court for an initial appearance. His bond was set at $75,000.

The investigation into the crimes remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information should contact the Republic Co.; Sheriff’s Office at 785-527-5658.

Due to the nature of the crimes, the Sheriff’s Office has not released further details.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.