Belleville Police recover stolen items in several cases, suspect identified

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Belleville Police have recovered stolen items from several recently opened cases and have identified a suspect.

The Belleville Police Department says on Thursday, July 21, officers served a search warrant in the 1500 block of R St. after information about stolen items was given.

BPD said the investigation began on Saturday, July 16, when Officer Andrea Dusek learned pertinent information about items that had recently been stolen around the city. She was able to obtain a search warrant to comb through the property.

During the search, officials said several stolen items were recovered in various open cases.

BPD said a suspect has been identified, but will not release their identity at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.