Arrest just reported to RCPD months after Topeka man jailed for threats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Months after a Topeka man was arrested for allegedly threatening a man in Riley Co., RCPD said the arrest was just reported to them.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Thomas Hahn, 45, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department on April 25.

RCPD said Hahn was arrested for an April 10 incident in which he allegedly threatened a 55-year-old man over Facebook Messenger.

The Department said TPD arrested Hahn later that month on a Riley Co. District Court warrant for criminal threat. Later that same day, he bonded out.

RCPD said it had just been informed on Thursday, July 21, that the warrant had been cleared and Hahn had bonded out of jail.

