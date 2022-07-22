Amelia Earhart statue to be unveiled at National Statuary on Wednesday

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A bronze statue decades in the making will finally be unveiled at the National Statuary to honor Kansas native Amelia Earhart as an aviation pioneer on July 27.

The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation says a bronze statue of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart will be unveiled at the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

The Foundation noted that Earhart will become one of only 11 women represented in the collection. It said it has spearheaded this statue project since 2013 for the State of Kansas.

“The time is long overdue for Amelia Earhart to take her rightful place in American history at the U.S. Capitol,” said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation in Atchison, Kan. — where Earhart’s dream of flight began. “The new Amelia Earhart statue will stand as a symbol of her determination, tenacity and courage that will inspire future generations — particularly women and girls.”

After the private dedication ceremony, the Foundation said it will host a reception on Capitol Hill for members of the Earhart family, prominent Kansans and leaders in the aviation industry. The event will be sponsored by Blue Origin, Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation and Airbus America, Inc.

According to the Foundation, Earhart has been destined for the U.S. Capitol Building for more than two decades. In 199, it said the Kansas Legislature voted to replace both its statues in the collection with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Amelia Earhart. The statue was installed in the Capitol Rotunda in 2003 - replacing Kansas Gov. George Washington Glick. She will now replace the marble statue of former Kansas U.S. Senator John James Ingalls in the National Statuary.

While the Foundation was founded in 2016, Seaburg said she and Jacque Pregont, chair of the Amelia Earhart Statuary Hall Selection Committee and Foundation board member, have led the project since 2013.

“Guided by Amelia’s legacy of determination and perseverance, we’re excited to finally bring Amelia Earhart to National Statuary Hall to honor her enduring influence as a pioneering American aviator who passionately championed equal opportunity for all, regardless of gender,” said Pregont. “Her fearless spirit was revolutionary and her trailblazing life continues to be remarkably relevant today.”

For decades, the Foundation said the pair have been dedicated to preserving Earhart’s legacy to inspire future generations. In May, it said board members were made special guests in Northern Ireland for the 90th anniversary of Earhart becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, landing in Derry on May 21, 1932.

“I want to thank the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, the Earhart family and the City of Atchison for their persistent work to bring Amelia to the Capitol,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.). “A bold and inspiring aviator, Amelia Earhart soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers. She led the way for thousands of women to pursue their dreams – whether that was in aviation or to break their own, new barriers.”

After over 50 proposals from across the nation were received, the Foundation said nationally renowned sculptors George and Mark Lundeen were hired to create the life-like bronze “Amelia” in their Loveland, Colo. studio.

“It’s a tremendous honor to bring ‘Amelia’ to our nation’s capital,” said sculptor George Lundeen. “We enjoyed conducting extensive research and we’re fortunate to have access to the many photos and videos of Amelia, which we haven’t typically had for historical figures, along with the invaluable insights from the Earhart family.”

The Foundation said the sculptors also recently completed a bronze statue of Dr. Sally Ride, the first female American in space. This statue was unveiled on June 17 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in New York.

“On behalf of the Earhart family, we think George and Mark Lundeen captured her spirit, and we’re excited for the national unveiling,” said Bram Kleppner. Kleppner is the grandson of Earhart’s sister, Muriel Grace Earhart Morrissey, and the son of Earhart’s niece, Amy M. Kleppner, who served on the selection committee.

