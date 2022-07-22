Air Combat Museum welcomes newest jet, the F15 Eagle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum has brought in a new jet to display.

A McDonnell Douglas F15A Eagle fighter was brought into town Wednesday night. The museum began working on reassembly Thursday.

The Museum says the F15 Eagle is a tactical fighter that has been used to bring down over a hundred enemy aircraft without losing a single jet since its introduction in 1972.

“That speaks for itself, I think,” Museum Director Kevin Drewelow said. “It’s such a remarkable aircraft it remains in production today. The Air Force is still taking on new F15 EX’s, so it’s been in production for 50 years.”

The US Air Force National Museum offered the plane to the Air Combat Museum in April. Museum donors quickly raised the $27,000 to transport the jet from St. Louis. Fundraising continues to repaint the jet in its original flight colors.

