Advertisement

AG: Abortion protected in case of ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, fetal demise

FILE
FILE(KCTV5 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new legal opinion from Kansas’ Attorney General will safeguard abortions in the case of ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise if the Value Them Both constitutional amendment passes in August.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, July 22, that medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal death is not considered an ‘abortion’ under Kansas law. Therefore, if passed, he noted the Value Them Both constitution amendment would not affect these procedures.

AG Schmidt said the legal opinion was requested on July 11 by State Representative John Eplee (R-Atchison), who is a doctor. After analyzing state law, he said he found the passage of the Amendment would not “affect a physician’s ability to render care for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise.”

To read a full copy of the opinion, click HERE.

To read a copy of Rep. Eplee’s letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

Latest News

Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen pleads guilty to murder of friend’s mother
Live at Five
FILE
Semi-truck fire closes westbound I-70 near Lawrence
FILE - American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton,...
Amelia Earhart statue to be unveiled at National Statuary on Wednesday