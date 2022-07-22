AG: Abortion protected in case of ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, fetal demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new legal opinion from Kansas’ Attorney General will safeguard abortions in the case of ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise if the Value Them Both constitutional amendment passes in August.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, July 22, that medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal death is not considered an ‘abortion’ under Kansas law. Therefore, if passed, he noted the Value Them Both constitution amendment would not affect these procedures.

AG Schmidt said the legal opinion was requested on July 11 by State Representative John Eplee (R-Atchison), who is a doctor. After analyzing state law, he said he found the passage of the Amendment would not “affect a physician’s ability to render care for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise.”

