101-year old Holocaust survivor dies in Colorado

LOVELAND, CO -- There is word this week that Holocaust survivor Joe Rubinstein, whose amazing story of survival and his optimistic outlook on life after was profiled in the book, “Auschwitz #34207″ died peacefully in Loveland, Colorado, on Monday, July 18th. Joe was the believed to be the oldest known Holocaust survivor in Colorado. Icek Jakub Rubinsztejn “Joe Rubinstein” was born on September 16, 1920 in Radom, Poland. After Germany invaded Poland, Joe and his family were sent to the Radom Ghetto in 1941.Two weeks later, Joe was taken from the ghetto and sent to several concentration camps. Joe never saw his family again. His widowed mother, Reska, his older brother, Dawid, Joe’s identical twin, Chaim, his younger brother, Abram, and younger sister, Laja, were all believed murdered at the Treblinka Death camp following the “liquidation” of the Radom Ghetto in 1942.

”It is my deepest prayer,” said Nancy Sprowell Geise, author of the award-winning book Auschwitz #34207 - The Joe Rubinstein Story, “that at this moment Joe is in the loving embrace of his beloved family. Although he survived decades without them, they never were far from his thoughts and heart. Even at the age of 101, Joe could not speak of them without weeping.

”Throughout his life, Joe defied the odds. He went on, not only to survive several of the most notorious Nazi concentration camps, including over two years at Auschwitz/Birkenau, but to live a long, productive, and joy-filled life. Joe and his bride, Irene, moved to the United States in 1949. Joe would become one of New York City’s leading shoe designers, working for such iconic companies as Korkease Shoes, Herbert Levine Shoes, Nina Shoes, Gelbrow Shoes, and later in California for Sbicca of California and Cherokee of California. Joe’s philosophy of living so long: “Eat right, exercise every day and help each other. That’s what I did.”

“For nearly 70 years Joe never told anyone about his story because he did not think anything good could come of it. After the book about his life was published, Joe was deeply touched by the many letters and feedback he got from people around the world telling him that if he found a way to live a joy-filled life after losing all he did, then they knew they could find a way to face their troubles.” Nancy Geise, who often discussed her book about Joe with our Topeka audience here at WIBW, is grateful that Joe finally decided to tell his story so that his family of origin will never be forgotten. “He became a voice for many who perished in the Holocaust and did not live to share their stories.””He was an inspiration to so many,” Geise said.

Joe saw the best in people. He lived into the idea of how we each have a choice in how we respond to adversity. Joe chose joy.”

Joe is survived by his wife of 74 years, Irene, a son, daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. On his 100th birthday last year, the City of Fort Collins, Colorado, declared the day “Joe Rubinstein Day.” Geise said, “Joe told me in one of the last conversations I had with him, that every day he thanks God that he is alive, but that he is ready when God calls him home. Joe loved to remind people that life is precious and that we should never give up on it. I am grateful that he never did.”

