Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Lakeysha White.

Police said White was last seen walking in the 3100 block of Bunker Hill Drive area at approximately 3:15 pm.

Lakeysha is described as a black female 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, a pink jacket, pink leggings, a purple backpack, and box braids.

If you know the whereabouts of Lakeysha, please call 911 immediately.

