Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Sarah

Wednesday's Child - Sarah
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you like arts and theatre, you might be a perfect fit for our Wednesday’s Child this week. Her name is Sarah and she’s 16 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she’d add some flair to any adoptive family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
Pernell Mack Jr.
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Ronald Weiland (left), Michael Young (right)
Salvage yard manhunt lands two Topekans behind Jackson Co. bars

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Sarah
Wednesday's Child - Sarah
Don'Aiha
Wednesday’s Child - Don’Aiha
A newly reopened eatery in Oakland is serving up authentic Mexican dishes and freshly made...
Fork in the Road: Oakland eatery serves up authentic Mexican dishes
Tenelle, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Tenelle