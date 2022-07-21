UWGT wins 2022 Give Back Kansas Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka has been announced as one of three winners in the Give Back Kansas Challenge.

The Kansas Volunteer Commission says three Kansas employers have been announced as winners of the Give Back Kansas Challenge. It said businesses who participated in 2022′s challenge were placed in three categories on the number of employees they had - small, medium, and large. This year’s winners are as follows:

According to the Commission, 10 employers participated in the second annual challenge hosted by the Kansas Volunteer Commission and Volunteer Kansas. The challenge ran from April 18 to June 10 and was meant to engage Kansans in employer-supported volunteering.

Collectively, the Commission said around 2,956 volunteer hours were completed at various organizations across the state by 790 employees for an average of 3.74 volunteer hours per employee participant.

“Volunteer Kansas’ goal for the challenge was to have at least 10 businesses participate, giving back to their communities in service,” said Nola Brown, executive director of Volunteer Kansas. “We are pleased that goal was met and look forward to increasing participation next year. The challenge is a quadruple win. The employees who participate reaped the personal reward of helping others; the businesses are better known in their communities for corporate caring; multiple organizations benefitted from the helping hands of volunteers; and three charities will receive grants to help them achieve their missions.”

KVC said each organization also designated a charity to be awarded a $1,000 grant - on their behalf - from Volunteer Kansas. It said all three will accept the donation as nonprofit organizations and plan to use the donation in their respective service areas.

The Commission indicated that TGC had already chosen its charity as Sunlight Children’s Services.

“Although the Challenge has concluded, the Commission encourages participating employers to maintain their high commitment to volunteerism”, said Jessica Dorsey, executive director of the Kansas Volunteer Commission. “Research of employer volunteer programs has shown a positive impact on employee engagement, organizational commitment, job satisfaction and retention.”

For more information about the Kansas Volunteer Commission, click HERE.

