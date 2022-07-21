Utah man to pay $95,000 after violating KS securities laws

PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Utah man has been sentenced to pay $95,000 in restitution for violating Kansas securities laws.

Dean Loren Casutt, 53, of Alpine, Utah, was sentenced Wednesday by a Miami County District Court Judge to 24 months of probation in addition to $95,000 in restitution for his conviction on two counts of securities fraud. Casutt agreed to pay the full amount of restitution at the time of his sentencing.

Casutt pleaded guilty on March 3 after he solicited an investment from a Miami County resident for a rehabilitation of property in Utah. Casutt made misleading statements about the nature of the investment and left out facts regarding his finances in violation of Kansas law.

