USDA to widen variety of infant formula available through WIC

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA is gearing up to implement a bill coauthored by Senator Roger Marshall to widen the variety of quality infant formula options available through WIC.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, July 20, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its intent to implement the WIC Healthy Beginnings Act.

Sen. Marshall said the bipartisan bill was introduced in 2021. He said the legislation would encourage competition, reduce costs, and improve the quality of infant formula options available through state Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children WIC programs with an online database.

“Earlier this Congress, we brought our legislation to the USDA requesting feedback, and they provided input for us to consider,” Marshall said along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “We are pleased that the USDA recognizes the value of our legislation and that they are planning to implement our bill through their regulatory process. This commonsense proposal will increase transparency and competition for state WIC agency infant formula programs. And we will continue to prioritize advancing our legislation to ensure this dedicated webpage is maintained by current and future administrations.”

Marshall noted that the legislation was endorsed by the National WIC Association, the Infant Nutrition Council of America, the National Milk Producers Federation, and the March of Dimes.

For more information about the bill, click HERE.

