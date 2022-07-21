Topeka man sentenced in 2020 death of motorcyclist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday to more than 14 years in prison for the 2020 death of a motorcyclist.

Tommy L. Sherrill Sr., 53, was arrested July 22, 2020 in relation to the death of Dylan Jay Hernandez, 26, of Topeka at 3600 NE Sardou.

Officers said they arrived to the scene on the morning of June 30, 2020 and located Hernandez suffering from massive head trauma after striking a building. Hernandez later died from complications on July 11. Sherrill was found to have been involved in his death and was arrested just under a month later.

Sherill originally faced nine charges:

Second degree murder, reckless

Failure to stop an accident

Theft

Aggravated Assault

Criminal damage to property

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Sherill pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident while the other charges were dismissed.

