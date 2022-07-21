Advertisement

Topeka man sentenced in 2020 death of motorcyclist

Tommy L. Sherill Sr.
Tommy L. Sherill Sr.(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday to more than 14 years in prison for the 2020 death of a motorcyclist.

Tommy L. Sherrill Sr., 53, was arrested July 22, 2020 in relation to the death of Dylan Jay Hernandez, 26, of Topeka at 3600 NE Sardou.

Officers said they arrived to the scene on the morning of June 30, 2020 and located Hernandez suffering from massive head trauma after striking a building. Hernandez later died from complications on July 11. Sherrill was found to have been involved in his death and was arrested just under a month later.

Sherill originally faced nine charges:

  • Second degree murder, reckless
  • Failure to stop an accident
  • Theft
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana

Sherill pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident while the other charges were dismissed.

