Thursday night forecast: Very hot again Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very hot day today, high temperatures should be about the same on Friday with afternoon readings near 100° across much of the area. Winds will be a bit stronger than today at 5 to 15 mph out of the southwest. A mainly sunny sky is expected throughout much of the day, but there is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in north-central Kansas Friday evening.

This heat wave is forecast to peak on Saturday with triple-digit highs for most, if not all, of northeast Kansas. Southwesterly winds are expected to be much stronger on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

A cold front will move into the area on Sunday, but areas near and south of I-70 should still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Near and just behind the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures will be much closer to average next week with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s and lots of cloud cover.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny; very hot. High 101F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; very hot. High 103F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.