Thursday forecast: Extreme heat returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the extreme heat for all of northeast Kansas for 3 days before a cold front starts to impact the area on Sunday. This front has the potential to stall in or near the viewing area for much of next week leading to increasing rain chances and cooler but still potentially a wide range in temperatures.

Taking Action:



After a brief cool down yesterday, the extreme heat returns for all of northeast Kansas for 3 days: Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here There are indications of low chances of overnight showers/storms tonight and tomorrow night mainly along HWY 36 however most of the rain will likely stay in Nebraska. The next best chance is still looking to be Sunday into Sunday night.

A frontal boundary Sunday could bring a wide range in highs Sunday through Tuesday. Depending where the frontal boundary is positioned each could also determine storm chances so know these days are subject to change and will be fine-tuned throughout the weekend into next week.



While there may be several chances of rain, especially starting Sunday night and lasting into next week, a lot of the rain will mainly be at night. There also isn’t expected to be a lot of heavy rain: Overall the total rainfall for the next 8 days will likely only be in the 0.25″-0.75″ for most areas however as always there will be exceptions. A few spots may have rain impacting the daytime hours on Sunday and Monday but most spots will likely remain dry.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs 98-102. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph. Despite this being the ‘coolest’ day of this 3 day stretch it will be the most uncomfortable day due to the lack of wind however the humidity won’t be too high. Heat index may be 1-3 degrees above the temperature.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs 98-103. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Heat indices may increase slightly however there remains uncertainty on how high the humidity will get.

Saturday will be the hottest day with the highest humidity but also coming with the strongest winds which will help. Highs 100-105, heat indices 105-110 with gusts up to 30 mph. Keep in mind this weekend will have lows in the mid 70s to low 80s both Friday night and Saturday night. While talking about the extreme heat during the day is obviously dangerous, warm lows can also be just as deadly if you’re not in a room with AC and your body isn’t able to cool down because of the warm nights. Please find a cool place at night so your body can recover.

Highs by Sunday could range anywhere from 80s near the Nebraska border but still in the triple digits near I-35. While the range of highs may not be that extreme early next week, there still may be a wide range in temperatures from north to south again depending on positioning of the front, cloud cover and possible rain.

