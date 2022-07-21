Services for retired 190th Sgt. killed in plane crash to be held July 29

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services for a Topekan who was an active member in the Kansas aviation scene and ultimately passed away in a Shawnee Co. plane crash will be held on Friday, July 29.

Steven Dale Stucky, 74, of Topeka, passed away in a tragic plane crash on Saturday, July 16, in Shawnee Co. when his plane engine stalled sending the aircraft nose first into the ground.

Steven Stucky, 71, died after his 2007 RV-7 airplane stalled shortly after takeoff July 16, 2022. (WIBW/Rick Felsburg)

According to Stucky’s obituary, he attended Haven High School and graduated in 1966 before attending both Hutchinson Community College and Pittsburg State University.

The obituary noted that Stucky began his military career with the Kansas Air National Guard in 1967 as an avionics technician. In 1977, he transitioned to an in-flight refueler - boom operator - as the 190th Air Refueling Wing started its mission to refuel KC-135 aircraft. He was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1992 and served as Chief Boom Operator for the 117th Air Refueling Squadron. He was also named Chief Master Sargent in 2001 before he retired in 2004 after 36 years of military service.

The obituary also indicated that Stucky was an experienced pilot and held multiple ratings including Visual Flight Rules, Commercial, Formation Flying Inc., and Dynamic Maneuvering with the International Council of Airshows.

Stucky was known to have built two planes - a Vari-EZE (N282S) which is now on display at the Coffeyville Aviation Heritage Museum and an RV-7 (N283S).

The family noted that with his RV-7, Stucky enjoyed flying formation as a member fo the KC Flight Formation Team and performed at shows national.

The obituary also indicated that Stucky was a member of the First United Methodist Church and volunteered at the State Street School.

A memorial service will be held for Stucky at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at Dove Funeral Home’s Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. the night before on July 28.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Combat Air Museum and the Topeka Rescue Mission.

The obituary notes that Stucky is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia, and his son, Brian.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.