Man arrested in Manhattan for alleged child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind Riley Co. bars after alleged child sex crimes were reported to the police.

The Riley County Police Department says Jessie Garin Ivey, 21, of Scott City was arrested on Wednesday, July 20, after child sex crimes were reported to officers.

Ivey was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wreath Ave. He was booked into jail for the rape of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Ivey remains behind Riley Co. Jail bars with his bond set at $100,000.

