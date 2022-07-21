Advertisement

Registrations open for 2022 Kansas Renewable Energy Conference

FILE
FILE(PRNewswire)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registrations have opened for the 2022 Kansas Renewable Energy Conference which will be held in October.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says registrations are open for the 2022 Kansas Renewable Energy Conference as of Wednesday, July 20. She said the conference is an annual event held by the Kansas Department of Commerce to showcase the latest industry trends and developments.

“I encourage all interested Kansans to attend the Kansas Renewable Energy Conference and learn about the positive impact renewable energy is having in the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry experts about what we are doing to grow all aspects of the energy sector.”

Kelly noted that the conference will be held October 3-4 in Manhattan. She said this will be the first in-person conference since 2019.

The Governor said the day-and-a-half conference will feature three group sessions and several breakout sessions focused on solar energy and storage, hydrogen, wind energy and transmission, transportation innovation and an overview of how the public and private sectors work together to advance the renewable energy industry in the Sunflower State.

Kelly indicated that attendees will include industry experts, wind and solar developers, manufacturers, utilities, community leaders and related business representatives.

“Renewable energy powers thousands of good jobs and generates billions of dollars in capital investment across Kansas,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “We look forward to hosting these educational sessions and networking opportunities that will highlight the impact of this rapidly growing industry and invite new collaboration and investment that will fuel our state for decades to come.”

For a complete itinerary of the conference, click HERE.

