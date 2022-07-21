RCPD outlines emergency response in active shooter situation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - First responders around the Riley Co. area spent three days detailing their emergency response during an active shooter situation training at Anthony Middle School.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says during the week of July 11, it hosted its annual active violence training exercise course over a 3-day period at Anthony Middle School in Manhattan. Since 2016, it said the training has brought emergency response agencies across the county together to prepare for the worst.

“We’re doing everything in our power to prepare our officers to appropriately respond and be prepared for what could occur. Our children’s safety in our schools is a top priority and we will always be prepared to act if needed,” RCPD Interim Director Kurt Moldrup said.

RCPD said its first objective always is to neutralize the threat. Once the threat has been taken care of, it said officers will then focus on escorting Manhattan Fire Department crews into the incident to provide care for victims. The injured will then be given to Riley Co. EMS for more advanced treatment and hospital transportation.

During the exercise, the Department said volunteers act as victims in full makeup and moulage to show injuries and verbally express distress to simulate the chaos of an active scene. It said it uses scenarios with realistic, intense, hands-on environments which require responders to make real-time decisions.

“The volunteer role players are very good actors. Their dedication to the role causes a lot of emotion from observers. It’s important to make the scenarios as realistic as possible so responders can train effectively,” RCPD Lieutenant/Training Instructor Tim Schuck said.

RCPD noted that instructors and facilitators are on-site during the training to provide feedback and look for ways to improve and work through the incident.

The Department indicated that Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 teachers, staff and board members were invited to watch the training and discuss the response to focus on what they can do to better prepare for any situation.

“We are constantly evaluating our responders during the drills to ensure that objectives are being met and communication between the agencies is happening to ensure a cohesive response. With the help of the volunteers, we are able to add a level of stress to the training that the responders may not have anticipated. This level of stress requires all the agencies to work together and communicate in order to overcome the situation,” MFD Battalion Chief/Training Instructor Mark Whitehair said.

RCPD said the annual training is the result of meticulous planning by instructors, staff and first responder leaders.

“There is a tremendous value in having these drills in our schools each year. We have the opportunity to get hundreds of first responders into our buildings to become familiar with the layouts. The partnerships and relationships that we have developed through these drills are immeasurable,” Michele Jones USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety said.

RCPD thanked all the volunteers who spent the three days working to make the response better. It said these volunteers have provided a powerful element of realism to the training, without which it would not be possible.

“I’m proud of the work the schools, staff, and emergency responders have done to make sure our response to this threat is well rehearsed. We hope we never need these particular skills, but the community should trust that we’re willing and able to respond quickly and effectively if the need ever arises,” RCEMS/Ambulance Assistant Director Josh Gering said.

RCPD said it would also like to thank all first responders and emergency organizations which participated, observed and provided support including MFD, RCEMS, Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas State University Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Riley County Emergency Management and Fort Riley.

