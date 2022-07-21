Officials search for man who kicked in door, broke into Shawnee Co. home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials are searching for the identity and whereabouts of a man who broke into a local home early Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says an unknown man broke into a home in the northern part of the county.

According to officials, the man kicked in the door to gain entry to the home.

Officials said the man had been wearing a hat, an Ecko Unltd. shirt - or something similar - and jeans.

If anyone has information about the crime or the man, they should contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.