Nominations open for 2022 Kansas business awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are now open for the 2022 To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Business Awards.

The Kansas Department of Commerce says it has opened nominations for the 2022 To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Business Awards. It said the program recognizes businesses across the Sunflower State for their valuable contributions to the economy and well-being of their communities.

“Kansas businesses and businesspeople are the lifeblood of our state. They are what make our state strong, prosperous and successful – and such a great place to live and work,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The successes of the Kansas business community need to be shared, so I encourage everyone to nominate a company or individual for this important recognition.”

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:

AgriBusiness (New award for 2022) - companies that stand out in the agribusiness industry – including agricultural production, products and services and agri-tourism.

Apprenticeship Champions and Partners (New award for 2022) - companies that excel in providing registered apprenticeship programs in Kansas.

Business Innovation – companies from any sector incorporating innovative technologies in their business.

Cool Things Made in Kansas (New award for 2022) - companies that make, produce or sell uniquely Kansas items.

Healthcare/Nonprofit – noteworthy services provided by either healthcare facilities or nonprofit organizations.

Manufacturing/Distribution – an outstanding achievement for companies large and small involved in manufacturing and distribution.

Non-Traditional Talent Pools (New award for 2022) - companies that have gone above and beyond to hire veterans, those with prior involvement in the justice system, youth, seniors or individuals with disabilities.

Retail/Service – outstanding achievement by businesses selling goods, products and/or services.

Under 30 Entrepreneurs – young entrepreneurs achieving business success under the age of 30.

Welcome Back – entrepreneurs and businesspeople who once left Kansas but have returned to make their mark in the Sunflower State.

The Department said it will host regional luncheons to honor the 2022 Merit and Regional Award winners in September. It said the regional winners will be eligible for the statewide award in their respective categories and will be invited to the Statewide Awards Banquet in October.

During the banquet, the Department said it will announce the prestigious Governor’s Award of Excellence winner as well as honor the 2022 Exporter of the Year.

“We want to recognize the many businesses and business people throughout our state that are working hard to build their companies and at the same time contributing to their community as valuable resources,” said Craig VanWey, In-State Business Development Manager. “These awards allow us to shine a light on the terrific success stories taking place in all parts of the state.”

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 5.

For more information about the awards, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.