Moran calls on President to unleash American energy following Middle East trip

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has called on the President to unleash American energy with a new all-of-the-above strategy following Joe Biden’s latest trip to Saudi Arabia.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, July 20, he spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate to call on President Joe Biden to prioritize American energy and decrease dependency on foreign powers for oil production.

“My state of Kansas is an energy-producing state,” said Sen. Moran. “We could help increase supply and cuts costs at the pump. But instead, President Biden chooses our foreign adversaries for assistance. The United States has the resources, the expertise and the domestic demand to be an energy-independent nation, and Kansas has the opportunity to be a participant in that.”

Moran noted that a more enduring and affordable solution would be for the President to support an “all-of-the-above domestic energy strategy.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.