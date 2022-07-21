Advertisement

Moran calls on President to unleash American energy following Middle East trip

FILE - The Pitka’s Point/Saint Mary’s Wind Energy Construction Project in St. Mary’s and...
FILE - The Pitka’s Point/Saint Mary’s Wind Energy Construction Project in St. Mary’s and Pitka’s Point, Alaska, serves the Alaska Native communities of Pitka’s Point and Saint Mary’s, Alaska. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Native American territories make up approximately 5.8% of land in the U.S. and represent an estimated 7.8% of total U.S. wind energy generation potential. - Photo: Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, Inc./Pitka’s Point Native Corporation Renewable Energy Joint Venture
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has called on the President to unleash American energy with a new all-of-the-above strategy following Joe Biden’s latest trip to Saudi Arabia.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, July 20, he spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate to call on President Joe Biden to prioritize American energy and decrease dependency on foreign powers for oil production.

“My state of Kansas is an energy-producing state,” said Sen. Moran. “We could help increase supply and cuts costs at the pump. But instead, President Biden chooses our foreign adversaries for assistance. The United States has the resources, the expertise and the domestic demand to be an energy-independent nation, and Kansas has the opportunity to be a participant in that.”

Moran noted that a more enduring and affordable solution would be for the President to support an “all-of-the-above domestic energy strategy.”

