Missing religious items found in Maple Hill driveway

FILE - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff
FILE - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple vehicle burglaries were reported in Maple Hill, a bag with religious items inside was found and now officials are attempting to return them to the owner.

In May 2022, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says various items were reported stolen in multiple vehicle burglaries in Maple Hill.

Shortly after the investigations opened, the Sheriff’s Office said a floral religious bag was found in a local driveway with several daily missals and other religious items inside.

If residents think the religious items may belong to them, they should call the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323 and ask for Lexi.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that if the items are not picked up by Aug. 20, they will be donated.

