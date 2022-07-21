Military officers from more than 90 nations visit Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 120 military officers from over 90 nations visited the Statehouse on Thursday, receiving a tour of the historic seat of Kansas government and a visit from Gov. Laura Kelly.

The officers are taking part in the year-long United States Army Command and General Staff College, based at Fort Leavenworth.

Officials with the college said 122 military officers representing 93 nations were on hand for the annual Statehouse visit on Thursday.

They met for breakfast before convening in the Kansas House of Representatives Chambers.

The officers then were given a tour of the Statehouse before witnessing Kelly sign a proclamation commemorating Thursday as State Government Day.

Officials said each international officer class makes an annual visit to the Statehouse to learn about the organization and duties of the Kansas National Guard, the state’s legislative process and state judiciary system.

“These annual visits go a long way in giving these officers a better understanding of our way of life, just as the relationships they foster at the Command and General Staff College help build international cooperation,” said Col. Nathan Drewry, director of operations of the Joint Forces Headquarters of the Kansas Air National Guard, “Many of the officers who have attended the college have gone on to become leaders, ambassadors, chiefs of staff, and diplomats for their own nations.”

The officers were scheduled to arrive at the Statehouse around 7:50 a.m. Thursday after receiving an escort by the Topeka Police Department motorcycle unit.

At 9 a.m., the officers gathered in the House of Representatives chamber, where Drewry presented a brief overview of the history of the Kansas National Guard and its current structure. The officers were to hear from Jennifer Cook, deputy assistant secretary of State Business Services in the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

After the briefings, the officers were given a tour of the State Capitol building.

Following a catered lunch, the officers were to receive a briefing from state Rep. Pat Proctor, R-Leavenworth, on the state’s legislative process.

Proctor is a retired U.S. Army colonel with service in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The officers also were scheduled to go to the Kansas Judicial Center to learn about the state’s judicial system from Judge Kathryn A. Gardner, Judge Amy Fellow Cline and Judge Lesley Ann Isherwood, and participate in a mock trial.

Nations represented include: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Egypt and El Salvador.

Also, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Honduras, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Korea, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Lithuania, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania and Mexico.

Additional nations included Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Papua-New Guinea, Philippines, Poland, Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad-Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Officials said the tradition of international officers attending the General Staff Officer College began in 1894. This year marks the 128th year the international officers have attended Fort Leavenworth.

