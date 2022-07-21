Mann: Trinidad, Tobago fertilizer ruling a “step in the right direction”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann says the ruling following an investigation into fertilizer shipped from Trinidad and Tobago is a “step in the right direction.”

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says the U.S. International Trade Commission’s ruling in its investigation regarding urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago is a step in the right direction.

“[Monday], the U.S. International Trade Commission rejected imposing final duties on urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) in its determination that anti-dumping activity surrounding UAN fertilizers in Trinidad and Tobago did not harm the U.S. fertilizer industry. This is a step in the right direction for American farmers and agricultural producers who have been laboring under skyrocketing fertilizer prices, with UAN prices at the top of the list,” Representative Mann said.

With the decision, Rep. Mann said the ITC finally responded to his three letters, which date back to March, legislation he introduced and testimony he gave. He said all o which urge the reconsideration of the initial duties.

Mann said he is proud to lead the charge in this effort, however, the fight is not over.

“I will continue to monitor the situation, and I look forward to seeing the immediate removal of duties on UAN imports from Trinidad and Tobago, which is the most immediate opportunity for a near-term, partial remedy to the high cost of fertilizer facing U.S. farmers,” Mann concluded.

Mann represents the First Congressional District of Kansas, which is home to 60,000 farms and ranches and is the third largest agriculture-producing district in the nation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.