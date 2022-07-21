Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after two chases in Shawnee Co. on Wednesday evening which involved a stolen vehicle and three minors.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Dominic Romano Gale Clark, 19, of Kansas City is behind bars for three counts of aggravated endangering a child after a shade near NW Goodyear Rd. and Highway 24 on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, the Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received reports that Kansas Highway Patrol was involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle. Officials assisted KHP near Highway 24 and N Kansas Ave. As the chase entered residential neighborhoods, it was terminated.

Shortly thereafter, officials said the stolen vehicle was again found near NW Goodyear Rd. and Highway 24. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, Clark again refused and initiated another chase. He left Highway 24 and proceeded north on Goodyear Rd. At NW 25th he made a U-turn and continued south towards Highway 24.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Clark continued eastbound on 24 and then south on NW Topeka Blvd. At NW Struder St. he hit a concrete curb and a Toyota RAV4, leaving the stolen vehicle with a flat tire which ended the pursuit near NW Paramore St.

Around 9 p.m., officials said Clark was detained and the black 2010 Ford Escape he had been driving was found to have been reported stolen out of Topeka.

Clark was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for felony flee and elude, three counts of aggravated endangering a child, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to maintain a single lane.

The Sheriff’s Office also reported that three 17-year-old passengers were found in the stolen vehicle.

