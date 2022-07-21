Advertisement

Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors

Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Dominic Romano Gale Clark(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after two chases in Shawnee Co. on Wednesday evening which involved a stolen vehicle and three minors.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Dominic Romano Gale Clark, 19, of Kansas City is behind bars for three counts of aggravated endangering a child after a shade near NW Goodyear Rd. and Highway 24 on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, the Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received reports that Kansas Highway Patrol was involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle. Officials assisted KHP near Highway 24 and N Kansas Ave. As the chase entered residential neighborhoods, it was terminated.

Shortly thereafter, officials said the stolen vehicle was again found near NW Goodyear Rd. and Highway 24. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, Clark again refused and initiated another chase. He left Highway 24 and proceeded north on Goodyear Rd. At NW 25th he made a U-turn and continued south towards Highway 24.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Clark continued eastbound on 24 and then south on NW Topeka Blvd. At NW Struder St. he hit a concrete curb and a Toyota RAV4, leaving the stolen vehicle with a flat tire which ended the pursuit near NW Paramore St.

Around 9 p.m., officials said Clark was detained and the black 2010 Ford Escape he had been driving was found to have been reported stolen out of Topeka.

Clark was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for felony flee and elude, three counts of aggravated endangering a child, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to maintain a single lane.

The Sheriff’s Office also reported that three 17-year-old passengers were found in the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home
William Allen White Elementary School
Teacher crisis in Emporia could close elementary school, combine grade levels

Latest News

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office attempts to identify a man who broke into a home on July 21,...
Officials search for man who kicked in door, broke into Shawnee Co. home
Officials attempt to identify man who broke into Shawnee Co. home
FILE
Carbondale Police to handout free fans donated by good samaritan
Extreme heat precautions for families facing dementia
Alzheimer’s Foundation warns heat can be deadly for dementia patients