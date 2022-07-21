Lawrence police announce transition to ‘less-lethal’ shotguns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department announced it has made a full transition from traditional patrol shotguns to a less lethal “beanbag” option this week.

The LPD said the old shotguns, which were used beginning in the 1970s are now fully retired and all ammunition has been safely disposed. Officers will complete training on the less lethal shotgun this week.

“Since I began my journey to reimagine policing in Lawrence, I knew this change would take place. When they’re able, officers already utilize safer compliance options such as pepper spray and tasers, so this decision was essentially a no-brainer,” Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said.

Less lethal shotguns deploy a drag-stabilized beanbag from ranges up to 75 feet, which can give officers more time and distance than typical face-to-face encounters.

“No one wants an incident with a deadly outcome; not the police, not the community, and certainly not the person in crisis nor that person’s family. Having more tools to confine, deescalate, and conclude a dangerous situation, while reducing the risk of fatality, will always be our goal,” Lockhart said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.