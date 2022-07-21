Blue green algae watch lifted at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted the blue green algae watch from Lake Shawnee.

KDHE informed Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Thursday afternoon, and as a result, canoes and kayaks are once again available to rent at the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove. Paddle boats and water trikes had been available for rental since the lake was moved from a blue green algae warning to a ‘watch’ status.

SCP+R said as a safety precaution, paddle boards will still not be available for rental and they do not plan to open the Adventure Cove for swimming.

