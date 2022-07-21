Advertisement

Blue green algae watch lifted at Lake Shawnee

(CSIRO / CC BY 3.0)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted the blue green algae watch from Lake Shawnee.

KDHE informed Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Thursday afternoon, and as a result, canoes and kayaks are once again available to rent at the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove. Paddle boats and water trikes had been available for rental since the lake was moved from a blue green algae warning to a ‘watch’ status.

SCP+R said as a safety precaution, paddle boards will still not be available for rental and they do not plan to open the Adventure Cove for swimming.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home

Latest News

A small crowd remains at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as play resumes following the second...
Four Wildcats win Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete honors
Utah man to pay $95,000 after violating KS securities laws
She'll detail the NF life story of her nephew, and offer media advice.
Melissa Brunner speaks at National NF Summit in Chicago Saturday
United Way
UWGT wins 2022 Give Back Kansas Challenge