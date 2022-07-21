KU’s Sam Burt nominated for 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football defensive lineman Sam Burt was one of 114 nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team as announced on Thursday.

The team recognizes student-athletes across the country for exemplary community service, academic dedication, and making an impact on and off the field.

The Abilene, KS native has played in 45 career games for the Jayhawks, starting in nine, and KU says he is also heavily involved in the Lawrence community.

The super-senior is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, and has been named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Roll. KU says he is also heavily involved in the Lawrence community.

This summer, he has been involved in Kansas football’s community service projects, which has included reading to elementary students, community clean up, campus activities, and other community service events.

The final team members will be announced in September.

