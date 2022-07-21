KC organization working to meet demand of feminine product shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the feminine product shortage continues, local organizations with missions to meet the need are facing their own shortages.

I Support The Girls KC serves a number of individuals and organizations on a weekly basis. They provide period products as well as undergarments.

During a normal time, the organization would get around a single request a week but now it’s risen to around four to five a week. According to the affiliate director Lindsay Weiss, this is the highest requests have ever been, and they’re worried that product could run out.

With that being the case, I Support the Girls KC is relying heavily on their partners. Different businesses in Kansas City have worked with them through the years as drop off locations for period products. Yoga Patch located in the Waldo area is one of them.

The owner, Maria Murphy, said her clients often drop items off when they come to class or they may leave to go get items and bring them back. For I Support the Girls KC, this had been helpful and they hope to get more support.

