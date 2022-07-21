Advertisement

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.

Court documents indicate that Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, who operates Double S Cattle Company, LLC, has been accused of allegedly selling about 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency. FSA guidelines prohibit the sale of collateral the federal government has a security interest in without first being approved.

Schurle has also been accused of attempting to deposit a check for $13,452 into his bank account issued to both him and the FSA despite it not being endorsed by the agency.

The Office noted that a grand jury also indicted Schurle for allegedly failing to report his debt obligations to FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

Schurle has been scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office attempts to identify a man who broke into a home on July 21,...
Officials search for man who kicked in door, broke into Shawnee Co. home
Officials attempt to identify man who broke into Shawnee Co. home
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors