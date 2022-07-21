Horton Police search for firefighter’s missing saddle

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Horton Police have asked residents to keep an eye out for a firefighter’s missing saddle.

The Horton Police Department says on Wednesday, July 20, a local firefighter had responded to a call when a box that held a horse saddle slid out of the bed of his pickup.

HPD said the box was reported missing around Stirton Trucking and El Cazador Mexican Grill and Cantina.

HPD said anyone with information about the missing saddle should call it at 785-486-2694.

