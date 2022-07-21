Heat, drought beginning to take a toll on Kansas cattle ranchers

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The constant heat and lack of rain are causing headaches for Kansas agriculture. Ranchers say they’re now having trouble feeding their cattle due to a lack of grass and hay, meaning they could be forced to sell them early.

Ranchers at Pratt Livestock said hay is becoming harder and hard to come by. Some fear that the severe drought and the brutal heat that are threatening the Texas beef cattle production could soon make their way to Kansas.

“Luckily, we have a couple of circles of hay to get us by for the winter. For now, like down in Texas, they don’t have no grass. Stuff is starting to burn up. It ain’t no good, and it ain’t going to be good neither,” said Beau Schauvliege, a rancher from Wilmore, Kan.

Schauvliege said everyone he knows is selling cattle. Others are having trouble transporting the animals because of the heat.

“Getting up as early as we can. We’ll start at 4:30, 5 o’clock. Try to get everything gathered and in. Make sure they have enough water, water’s a big deal,” said Schauvliege. “Try not to leave them on the trailer, for as short as possible.”

Steve Stratford is the assistant manager for Pratt Livestock. He said if drought conditions don’t improve in the next 30 days, ranchers may have no other choice than to get rid of their whole herd.

“I’m seeing a lot more of the butcher cows and bulls, but people are kind of cleaning up the problems and what they don’t want. Not the whole herd. But, I do fear, in 30 days if something doesn’t change, we’re going to have a lot of whole herd dispersals,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.