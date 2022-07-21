Advertisement

Gas prices dip to $3.89 per gallon at some Topeka stations

Unleaded fuel was selling for as low as $3.89 per gallon on Thursday in Topeka, according to...
Unleaded fuel was selling for as low as $3.89 per gallon on Thursday in Topeka, according to GasBuddy.com, including at this Dillons station at S.E. 29th and California Avenue.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - They can hardly be considered cheap, but gas prices in Topeka -- and across the nation -- are looking a whole lot better for motorists.

A gallon of unleaded fuel was selling for $3.89 at several Topeka stations on Thursday.

Several others were still selling unleaded for more than $4 per gallon.

Diesel fuel also could be found for $4.99 per gallon at some Topeka stations.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $4.40 on Thursday -- down six cents from Wednesday’s price of $4.46 per gallon, down 20 cents from the $4.60 of a month ago and down 56 cents from the $4.96 of a month ago.

Still, gas prices are $1.24 per gallon higher Thursday than they were a year ago, when unleaded fuel was averaging $3.16 in the United States.

In Kansas, AAA says, the average price for unleaded gas on Thursday was $4.20 per gallo9n, down six cents from the $4.26 on Wednesday, down 22 cents from the $4.42 of a week ago, down 44 cents from the $4.64 of a month ago. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $2.93 per gallon a year ago, which is $1.27 cheaper than Thursday’s prices.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded fuel in Topeka on Thursday ranged from $3.89 to $4.39 per gallon.

Diesel fuel, meanwhile, was selling for $4.89 to $5.19 per gallon Thursday in Topeka, according to GasBuddy.com.

That compares with the statewide average of $5.11 per gallon for diesel and the national average of $5.47 per gallon.

Average gas prices according to AAA for Kansas metros are as follows:

MetroRegular UnleadedDiesel
Kansas City, Kan. $4.07$5.19
Lawrence$4.04$5.19
Manhattan$4.26$5.01
Topeka$4.14$5.12
Wichita$4.10$4.97

