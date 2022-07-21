Advertisement

Four Wildcats win Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete honors

A small crowd remains at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as play resumes following the second...
A small crowd remains at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as play resumes following the second weather delay during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and TCU Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Manhattan, Kan. TCU won 26-6. After two weather delays, the game ended 7 hours and 15 minutes after the scheduled start time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 announced its Scholar-Athletes for each of its spring sports on Thursday afternoon, with four K-State student-athletes winning honors.

Dylan Phillips, who was recently drafted in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft to the Los Angeles Angels, was named the Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Phillips was a finance major with a 3.57 GPA who appeared in every game this season for the Wildcats. He hit .283, 13 home runs, and 44 RBI, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors and a spot on the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament team as a relief pitcher. He’s also the program’s all-time home run leader.

Jadyn Greisen was named the Bowling Scholar-Athlete of the Year, majoring in chemical engineering and earning a 3.99 GPA, participating in every event this season.

She competed on the Second Varsity Eight at the Big 12 Championship, and is a two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 First Team (2021, 2022).

Maria Linares was named the Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She maintained a 3.70 GPA as an organizational management major, participating in every contest this season.

She notched a 14-4 record this season, and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in singles.

Kassidy Johnson took home the honors for the Women’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The Witchita native is a triple-major in dietetics, nutrition and health, and Spanish, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

She set the school record in the indoor women’s 800-meter run, earning All-America honors in the event.

The winners were voted in by the head coaches of each respective sport.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home

Latest News

Emporia State's men's basketball team played on the road at Northwest Missouri State on Monday,...
Emporia State’s Brenden Van Dyke goes pro
Lexi Williams named Sunflower Softball League All-Star
ESU’s Williams named Sunflower Softball League All-Star
Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown run against Texas with teammate...
Neal, Vaughn named to Doak Walker Award preseason list
Jerome Tang
K-State’s Jerome Tang snags first recruit for 2023