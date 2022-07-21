Four Wildcats win Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 announced its Scholar-Athletes for each of its spring sports on Thursday afternoon, with four K-State student-athletes winning honors.

Dylan Phillips, who was recently drafted in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft to the Los Angeles Angels, was named the Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Phillips was a finance major with a 3.57 GPA who appeared in every game this season for the Wildcats. He hit .283, 13 home runs, and 44 RBI, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors and a spot on the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament team as a relief pitcher. He’s also the program’s all-time home run leader.

Jadyn Greisen was named the Bowling Scholar-Athlete of the Year, majoring in chemical engineering and earning a 3.99 GPA, participating in every event this season.

She competed on the Second Varsity Eight at the Big 12 Championship, and is a two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 First Team (2021, 2022).

Maria Linares was named the Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She maintained a 3.70 GPA as an organizational management major, participating in every contest this season.

She notched a 14-4 record this season, and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in singles.

Kassidy Johnson took home the honors for the Women’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The Witchita native is a triple-major in dietetics, nutrition and health, and Spanish, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

She set the school record in the indoor women’s 800-meter run, earning All-America honors in the event.

The winners were voted in by the head coaches of each respective sport.

