Emporia State’s Brenden Van Dyke goes pro

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Brenden Van Dyke is signing a professional contract with CD Aguila San Miguel in El Salvador.

Van Dyke averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 21 games this year after undergoing his third career knee surgery early in the season.

“Three knee surgeries didn’t stop him,” said ESU head coach Craig Doty. “He refused to give up. In this way and beyond he is a role model for many.”

The two-time All-MIAA performer led the conference in blocked shots per game, and he’s the fifth Hornet to sign a professional contract since 2019.

“Brenden has meant a lot to our program, coaching staff, and the Emporia community in his time at Emporia state,” said coach Doty. “We are so proud of him.”

Van Dyke is heading to a team that went 11-8 overall and 15-5 in Liga Mayor play, advancing to the conference semifinals last season. The league consists of 11 teams in El Salvador, and their season runs from March through May.

