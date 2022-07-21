Emporia school board votes against closing school amidst staffing crisis

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Public Schools will not close one of its elementary schools to address an ongoing staffing crisis.

District officials had proposed a plan to pause operations at William Allen White Elementary and transfer the school’s staff to the positions most needed across the district.

The pause would have continued until the district returned to normal staffing numbers. The district board, however, held a special meeting this afternoon and voted unanimously against closing the school.

Other options under the district plan include:

The transfer of instructional strategists to classroom teacher positions

Hire qualified student teachers in December (only four are available at Emporia State University)

Adjust instructional strategist schedules to go into classrooms for part of the day and teach flex groups for the other part

Combine grade levels into multi-age classrooms

Staggering start times

Increase class sizes

Schedule flex groups with more students per group

To watch the full board meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.