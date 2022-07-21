Advertisement

Emporia school board votes against closing school amidst staffing crisis

William Allen White Elementary School
William Allen White Elementary School(Emporia School District USD 253 website)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Public Schools will not close one of its elementary schools to address an ongoing staffing crisis.

District officials had proposed a plan to pause operations at William Allen White Elementary and transfer the school’s staff to the positions most needed across the district.

The pause would have continued until the district returned to normal staffing numbers. The district board, however, held a special meeting this afternoon and voted unanimously against closing the school.

Other options under the district plan include:

  • The transfer of instructional strategists to classroom teacher positions
  • Hire qualified student teachers in December (only four are available at Emporia State University)
  • Adjust instructional strategist schedules to go into classrooms for part of the day and teach flex groups for the other part
  • Combine grade levels into multi-age classrooms
  • Staggering start times
  • Increase class sizes
  • Schedule flex groups with more students per group

To watch the full board meeting, click here.

